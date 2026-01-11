14 EPISD schools closed due to water main break
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Independent School District announced fourteen campuses in the Northeast, Central area affected by the major water main break Sunday will be closed on Monday.
Andress, Irvin, and TMECHS high schools will not hold classes on Monday.
Middle and elementary campuses affected include:
Charles MS
Magoffin MS
Navarette MS
Bobby Joe Hill Pk-8
Barron ES
Duran ES
Stanton ES
Torres ES
Travis ES
Whitaker ES
Bliss ES
The district said they are in contact with El Paso Water Utilities and will provide parents and staff updates as they become available.
It is unclear how long it will take El Paso Water crews to fully restore service.