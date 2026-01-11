Skip to Content
14 EPISD schools closed due to water main break

Published 6:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Independent School District announced fourteen campuses in the Northeast, Central area affected by the major water main break Sunday will be closed on Monday.

Andress, Irvin, and TMECHS high schools will not hold classes on Monday.

Middle and elementary campuses affected include:

Charles MS

Magoffin MS

Navarette MS

Bobby Joe Hill Pk-8

Barron ES

Duran ES

Stanton ES

Torres ES

Travis ES

Whitaker ES

Bliss ES

The district said they are in contact with El Paso Water Utilities and will provide parents and staff updates as they become available.

It is unclear how long it will take El Paso Water crews to fully restore service.

Yvonne Suarez

