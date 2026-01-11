EPCC Transmountain Campus closed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Community College's Transmountain Campus does not have water, the school is cancelling classes for Monday.

EPCC says El Paso Water crews will be at the campus working on the restoring water service.

The other EPCC campuses will be business as usual.

Students needing to register are advised to go to other campuses or register online.

EPCC staff should contact their supervisors for further instructions.

The Valle Verde Campus will have showers open for students and staff to use Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the gym.

Updates will be provided through EPCC's Tejano Alert, EPCC News, and official social media channels.