Skip to Content
Top Stories

EPCC Transmountain Campus closed

EPCC
By
New
Published 8:21 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Community College's Transmountain Campus does not have water, the school is cancelling classes for Monday.

EPCC says El Paso Water crews will be at the campus working on the restoring water service.

The other EPCC campuses will be business as usual.

Students needing to register are advised to go to other campuses or register online.

EPCC staff should contact their supervisors for further instructions.

The Valle Verde Campus will have showers open for students and staff to use Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the gym.

Updates will be provided through EPCC's Tejano Alert, EPCC News, and official social media channels.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.