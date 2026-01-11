Skip to Content
Propane heater fire at animal shelter

KVIA
By
Published 7:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire crews responded to a fire call at the El Paso Animal Services facility in Northeast El Paso.

The call went out at 11:15 a.m. after a propane heater caught fire, according to El Paso Fire.

One person suffered minor burn injuries, but refused transport to an area hospital at the time.

The heater was not inside the building, and the fuel was allowed to burn out safely.

No animals were affected.

Fire investigations were called out to determine what caused the heater to catch fire.

Yvonne Suarez

