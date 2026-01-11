38,000 affected by water main break, under boil water notice

UPDATE: (5:25PM) - There are an estimated 38,000 customers that were affected by the water main break. They are being directed to observe the boil water notice. El Paso Water recommends customers boil water bringing it to a vigorous, rolling boils for at least three minutes.

The utility will advise costumers when they can stop boiling their water once tests show there is no bacteria present.

UPDATE (5:22PM) - Due to the current conditions in the areas affected by the water main break, El Paso Water says there is a possibility of contamination which could lead to nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and headaches for some people if water is consumed. The Office of Emergency Management is urging everyone to boil their water or secure bottled water.

Businesses should not allow the use of drinking fountains or soda fountains that rely on tap water.

UPDATE: El Paso Water is issuing a "boil water notice" for all customers in the Central and Northeast El Paso area that were affected by the water main break early Sunday morning.

The area includes parts of McGregor Range.

Crews say the water pressure is low or near empty levels in several of the water reservoirs.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Water will provide an update on the large water main break that has affected several neighborhoods in Northeast and Central El Paso.

They are expecting full restoration to take up to 24 hours.

Thousands of customers have been affected, with some having access to water and other no water service.

The water main that broke was near Skyline Park near the intersection of Girl Scout and Transmountain.