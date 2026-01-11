Water tankers deploy for neighbors impacted by water main break

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Water is deploying water tankers to several parks in Northeast El Paso for residents affected by the water main break.

Sue Young Park, 9730 Diana Dr.

Arlington Park, 10350 Pasadena Cir.

Sunrise Park, 3800 Sunrise Ave.

Chisholm Park (across from Clendenin Elementary School), 2700 Harrison Ave.

El Paso Water is urging residents to bring in their own containers to fill with water at these locations.

There are several homes in the area that currently have water service, but El Paso Water says they may experience outages as crews work to repair the lines. Residents are being encouraged to fill up their bath tubs and containers with water in case of an outage.

Early Sunday morning a 36 inch water main broke near Skyline Park at the intersection of Girl Scout and Transmountain in Northeast El Paso.

Thousands of customers were affected by the line break, some had no water service. The affected area includes parts of Central El Paso.

Crews have been working to make repairs, according to El Paso Water, " The volume of water involved, the complexity of this section of the water system and freezing temperatures have made repairs difficult. This large pipeline is connected to several smaller distribution lines, and as a result of the break, approximately 15 water reservoirs in the area were drained."

Full restoration is expected to last from several hours to a full 24-hours in some areas.

Those customers who currently have water service may experience an outage as crews refill reservoirs and work to "stabilize the system".