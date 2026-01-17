Watch Live: Ramadi Memorial Ceremony

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) - The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division and Veterans of the Battle of Ramadi from the Iraq War gather at Fort Bliss Saturday morning to honor the memories of those who lost their lives during the Battle of Ramadi.

The special ceremony includes a plaque dedication in the 1ABCT memorial wall to commemorate the Iron Soldiers of the 1ABCT who played a major role during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

This is the 20 year reunion for veterans of the battle, more than 1,200 veterans are expected to witness the ceremony and dedication today.

Fort Bliss expects this to be the largest reunions commemorating this battle hosted by the brigade.