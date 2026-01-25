Area school districts on a two-hour delay start for Monday

UPDATE (1:56PM) - Canutillo ISD in anticipation of below freezing temperatures will operate on a two-hours delay. Classes, operations, school bus service, and breakfast will be on the two hours delay.

Canutillo ISD campuses "will be open at 6 a.m. in case any student needs to be dropped off early and needs a warm place to wait for the start of the day".

Tornillo ISD is also on a delayed start on Monday. School start times are at 10 a.m. with buses beginning pick ups at 9 a.m.

UPDATE: The Fabens ISD administration is monitoring the weather and will determine the district's course for school on Monday.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Canutillo, El Paso, Socorro and Ysleta Independent School District will be on a two-hour delay Monday, Jan. 26.

The delay is due to the inclement weather and expected freezing condition in the borderland.

All schools will begin two hours from their normal start time.

Pre K three-year-old classes are canceled.

Transportation services are also running on a two-hour delay.

The delay is also pushing back breakfast.

Gadsden ISD schools will also be on a two-hour delay. The district spokesman said, "the delayed start will allow additional time for road conditions to improve, for daylight to assist with travel, and for campus teams to complete arrival".

The Las Cruces Public Schools are on a delayed start. All secondary campuses will begin at 9:30 a.m. and bus pick ups will stat at 9 a.m.

All elementary schools are set to begin at 10 a.m. with bus pick ups at 9:30 a.m.

Staff are expected to report at their contract hours.