Dona Ana County weather related delays

Published 8:32 PM

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Doña Ana County administrative offices, the Third Judicial District Court and the Doña Ana County Magistrate Courts will all open on a two-hour delay.

A release sent by the county stated the "delayed opening will help ensure walkways and building entrances are clear of any ice that may build up overnight, allowing staff and residents additional time to travel safely".

The delay will not affect emergency services or law enforcement operations.

