Inclement weather prompts delayed start to various offices and facilities

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Anticipated freezing temperatures across the borderland the City, County, and other area agencies and organizations are observing a two-hour delay to the work day on Monday, Jan. 26.

"The delay will also help eligible employees the time necessary to assist their families impacted by adjusted school schedules," according to a release from the El Paso County.

The County Courthouse will begin operations at 10 a.m. The regular El Paso County Commissioners Court meeting will be pushed to 10 a.m.

The City of El Paso is asking non-essential City employees to coordinate with their supervisors and report to their assigned facility at 10 a.m. All essential city personnel are asked to follow their department's specific guidance. Critical city services, like public safety, will continue as needed.

Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe clinics and facilities are on a two-hour delayed start. Updates to schedules and operations will be updated on their social media platforms.

Families area advised that the all branches of the YMCA of El Paso will open at 8 a.m.

Texas Tech Health El Paso campus will be on a delay, but all Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Clinics and the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic will operate on regular hours.