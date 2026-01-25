Weather-related delayed start for Las Cruces city operations

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - Anticipating icy roadways the City of Las Cruces will delay the start of non-emergency operations on Monday.

All City facilities are schedule to open at 10 a.m. The delay does not apply to warming stations.

All city provided warming stations will continue operating until Wednesday, Jan. 29, the facilities include:

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Avenue

Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Avenue

Frank O'Brien Papen Center, 304 Bell Avenue

Munson Senior Center, 975 S. Mesquite Street

Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Drive

Benavidez Center, 1045 McClure Road

The Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch, 911 call center, police, and fire remain operational.

Roadrunner Transit system will run on their regular schedule.