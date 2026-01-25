Weather related delays and closures at Fort Bliss

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Fort Bliss is operating on a two-hour installation-wide on Monday, Jan. 26 to "mitigate risks of expected icing on the roads", according to an announcement by the Director of Public Affairs for Fort Bliss.

Soldiers and civilian employees will report to work at 10 a.m.

The wintry conditions on Sunday prompted the closure of the Fort Bliss Underwood Golf Complex and the Fort Bliss Rod and Gun club.

A water leak on Saturday night closed down the basketball court at Stout Gym, according to a post by U.S. Army Fort Bliss.

White Sands Missile Range will also be on a delay with staff and personnel reporting to duty at 10 a.m.

