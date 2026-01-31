Chihuahua state police rescue 21people held against their will

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) - Officers with the Chihuahua Public Safety department rescued 21 migrants that were reportedly held against their will in a Juarez house.

The group was discovered on Fri. Jan 30 during a routine preventive patrol in the Francisco I. Madera neighborhood in central Juarez.

COURTESY: SSPE CHIHUAHUA

As officers were conducting their patrol they say a woman approached them and asked for help stating people were being held against their will.

The woman told State Police that she had been inside residence "with several people who were unable to leave and needed assistance".

COURTESY: SSPE CHIHUAHUA

The officers were able to find and rescue 21 people. They were taken for medical treatment. According to the official release, the group requested to be taken to the National Institute of Migration.

The group range in age from 19 to 51 and are from China, Guatemala, El Salvador, and various Mexican states.