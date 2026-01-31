Skip to Content
Top Stories

Hundreds putt at sold-out Downtown Barstool Open

DTEP
By
Published 7:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The annual Downtown Barstool Open welcomed over 1,500 participants as they played mini golf at 27 holes hosted by local downtown businesses.

Restaurants, bars, and hotels hosted the three distinct courses. This year the event added the third course expanding the tournament and allowing the teams to explore more of the Downtown life.

This year's tournament was sponsored by Miller Lilte, Dos Equis and Twisted Tea.

Participants compete in categories such as lowest score, Best Team Contest, and Best Team Name.

Organizers say these types of event encourage people to explore Downtown and visit restaurants and see entertainment options.

All photos Courtesy: DTEP

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.