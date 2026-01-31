Hundreds putt at sold-out Downtown Barstool Open

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The annual Downtown Barstool Open welcomed over 1,500 participants as they played mini golf at 27 holes hosted by local downtown businesses.

Restaurants, bars, and hotels hosted the three distinct courses. This year the event added the third course expanding the tournament and allowing the teams to explore more of the Downtown life.

This year's tournament was sponsored by Miller Lilte, Dos Equis and Twisted Tea.

Participants compete in categories such as lowest score, Best Team Contest, and Best Team Name.

Organizers say these types of event encourage people to explore Downtown and visit restaurants and see entertainment options.

All photos Courtesy: DTEP