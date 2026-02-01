El Paso Police respond to shooting, one seriously injured

UPDATE: One person has been airlifted by FireStar to an area hospital with serious injuries according to El Paso Fire.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are responding to a shooting in Central El Paso.

The call went out about 3:56 p.m. at Morehead near Alabama.

There is a large police presence in the area and several streets have been blocked.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information becomes available on-air and online.