Mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes are headed to their 4th UIL State Mariachi Festival competition

FABENS ISD
FABENS, Texas (KVIA) - The Fabens Independent School District announced the Mariachi los Gatos Salvajes is headed to the UIL State Mariachi Festival in Seguin, Texas on February 8.

This is the group's fourth consecutive year earning a Division I rating at the West Texas Mariachi Festival.

The program was started four years ago by program director Natalie Carrasco. Every year the group has advanced to the state competition.

"A remarkable and consistent level of excellence for the young ensemble," said a released from the district.

