Doña Ana Fire Rescue Crews safely extinguish barn fire

LA UNION, New Mexico (KVIA) - A fire in a barn was reported at the 7200 block of Westside Road in La Union, just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Doña Ana Fire Rescue Crews were able to evacuate people in the barn and take them to safety.

The Sunland Park and West Valley fire departments assisted in putting out the fire.

Doña Ana County Public Safety

It took crews 15 minutes to get the fire under control and keep the structure intact, according to a release by the Doña Ana County Public Safety Department.

No injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.