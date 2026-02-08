Alamo Drafthouse theatres close in El Paso

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Alamo Drafthouses in El Paso are closed. A post on the company's website states that franchise partner Trip Tap Ventures will no longer operate theatres in several markets, including El Paso, under the Alamo Drafthouse brand.

Trip Tap Ventures operates theatres in Lubbock, Houston and the West and East side locations in El Paso.

"We’re grateful to the teammates and guests in El Paso, Katy, and Lubbock for their support over the years and wish them all the best. We hope to return to these communities in the future," stated the post.

Those with Alamo Drafthouse ticket holders will receive an email with their cancellation and automatic refund. Those with season passes will receive prorated refunds.

