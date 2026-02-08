Police seek leads in 2019 murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police continue to investigate a stabbing that killed Chester "Chet" Woodward at the Cincinnati Bar District back on Sept. 18, 2019.

Police said that Woodward was waiting for a streetcar to go home after leaving the Rockin' Cigar Bar about 10 p.m.

Police were called out to a report of an "unconscious man" about 10:42 p.m. Officers found Woodward with stab wounds and taken to an area hospital where he later died.

"Chet" Woodward, Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of El Paso

Woodward, 63 at the time, was a well known fixture in the Cincinnati bar scene as a blues musician.

Detectives during the course of their investigation found security videos that showed a man wearing a dark Levi's hooded jacket. They believe this man may have "crucial information" that can help solve the murder.

Courtesy Crime Stoppers of El Paso

Anyone with information on the man or the stabbing are encourage to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 or submit the information or "tip" online at www.cselpaso.org. As always, you may remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you may qualify for a cash reward.