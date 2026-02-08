Sunland Park Derby post position 2026

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino is holding the Post Position draw for the $500,000 Sunland Derby today.

The drawing introducers the competitors for the "most prestigious race" of Sunland Park season.

"The $500,000 Sunland Derby is expected to attract a star-studded cast of 3-year-olds with aspirations of reaching the starting gate for the 152nd running of the Grade 1 Kentucky Derby, which will be held Saturday, May 2 at Churchill Downs," according to a release.