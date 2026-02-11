15 years in federal prison for El Paso man

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas announced that Isaiah Rene Acosta, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl causing death.

On July 16, 2021 Acosta sold three counterfeit M-30 pills that contained fentanyl, according to court records. A woman bought the pills for herself and another person.

The pills were "used" by the two the next day and one of them died of fentanyl poisoning.

According to the investigation, the person who died "would not have died but for acute intoxication of fentanyl".

Acosta sold fentanyl pills and marijuana to the two individuals on more than one occasion, according to the investigation.

A court indicted Acosta on Feb. 5, 2025 and arrested on Feb. 21 of the same year and pleaded guilty on Nov. 18.

“Substance abuse in our communities—particularly fentanyl abuse—has been a persistent problem that has affected so many Americans. It’s important that we stay engaged and continue to find and prosecute dealers like this to curtail the flow of illegal and harmful substances on our streets,” said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons.