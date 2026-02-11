Las Cruces Police arrest man for voluntary manslaughter

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Las Cruces Police have arrested a man in the shooting that left a 53-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.

Gino Pina, 26, is facing a voluntary manslaughter charge.

On Tuesday, just after 1 p.m. police were called to the 900 block of Amador Avenue after reports of a fight between two men.

Officers found Marco Antonio Rodarte, 53, dead at the scene. He was armed with a knife according to police.

Pina was found in the area and was "safely disarmed" and taken into custody.

The investigation revealed that "Pina taunted and actively instigated the confrontation with Rodarte before discharging his handgun," according to Las Cruces Police.

Pina is currently being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.