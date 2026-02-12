Skip to Content
Stark contrast at El Paso International Airport day after FAA calls off aerospace shutdown

Published 7:24 AM

Flights resume to normal operations on Thursday after the Federal Aviation Administration halted flights in and out of El Paso starting right before midnight on Tuesday, leaving passengers stranded and confused Wednesday morning.

Just 24-hours later, a big difference with a smooth pace and normal operations.

Flyers went through short and quick lines to check-in with their airlines and drop off baggage.

Car rental companies were open and had no customers in line, where compared to the same time on Wednesday, they were closed and lines were extending.

ABC-7 is still working to get information on what happened for the FAA to shut down the aerospace in the El Paso region without communication with city or state officials.

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

