Borderland business leaders propose new binational tram to connect El Paso and Juárez airports

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Northern Economic Development Civil Association in Juárez (DENAC, Desarrollo Económico del Norte A.C.) is a Mexican firm that has been proposing the "Juárez-El Paso Express Tram," a cross-border tramway that would directly connect El Paso International Airport with Abraham González International Airport in Juárez for those wishing to travel from both sides of the border.

The project is currently in its early planning stages, so for now it is just an idea/ However, DENAC business leaders believe it could boost business, travel and tourism in the border region.

DENAC officials told ABC-7 that the project aims to provide travelers with safer and faster transportation between airports and flights, facilitating access to more than 26 destinations in the United States, Mexico and other countries.

The mayor of Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, has previously expressed his enthusiasm for the "super hub" concept. However, he also cautions that the final cost of this "Express Tram" could be high and would require additional funding.

ABC-7 spoke with Héctor Núñez Polanco, president of DENAC, and Javier Reyes, director of DENAC, to learn more about the proposed project and its current status regarding discussions with officials and local governments on both sides of the border.

