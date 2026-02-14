Water restored to East El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Residents along Adabel Drive in East El Paso were impacted by two water main breaks hours apart.

The residents say the first happened on Friday night and then early Saturday morning a second main broke leaving more than two dozen customers with out water for several hours.

El Paso Water crews responded to the first break to make repairs and restore service.

Water tankers were also dispatched to assist those customers that were impacted during the Friday night rupture, according to El Paso Water.

Neighbors were concerned and upset about the interruption of their water service.

"This is the fifth time in the last two weeks, so we've been having some massive, water holes pop out. The latest one happening. Yesterday afternoon, I was trapped. Water company showed up, worked on it, and this morning, we found yet another manhole. Even deeper. I'm currently blocked off from my driveway," said Ray Navarette, a resident of the area impacted by the water main breaks.

El Paso Water crews were able to fully restore water services to the area by 4:30 p.m.