1 person dies in house fire

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - Doña Ana Fire Rescue crews along with the Las Cruces Fire Department responded to a large house fire in the 200 block of Horseshoe Circle in Doña Ana County just after 2:30 a.m.

Courtesy: Doña Ana County Public Safety

Neighbors alerted firefighters that a person was inside the fully engulfed home.

The adult was found by crews but died due to the fire. The medical investigator confirmed the adult's death at the scene.

Courtesy: Doña Ana County Public Safety

Authorities have not identified the adult until notification of next of kin. No other people were in the single-story home at the time.

No other injuries were reported. The Doña Ana Fire Marshal and the New Mexico Fire Marshal's Office continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Courtesy: Doña Ana County Public Safety

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office remains at the scene until the investigation is complete.