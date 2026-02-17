The Rev. Jesse Jackson, pioneering civil rights activist and racial ‘pathfinder,’ dies at 84
Originally Published: 17 FEB 26 04:45 ET
Updated: 17 FEB 26 04:50 ET
By Alex Stambaugh, CNN
(CNN) — The Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson, the towering civil rights leader whose moral vision and fiery oratory reshaped the Democratic Party and America, has died, a Rainbow Push Coalition spokesperson confirmed to CNN. He was 84.
Jackson, a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., had been hospitalized in recent months and was under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), the Rainbow PUSH Coalition has said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
