Eric Dane, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Euphoria’ star, dead at 53

(CNN) — Eric Dane, the handsome and hunky actor who steamed up primetime TV on “Grey’s Anatomy” at the height of the show’s popularity, has died, according to his publicist. He was 53.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” the statement read.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Dane announced he was living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, in 2025 and put efforts into advocating for those who have the condition following his diagnosis.

The actor enjoyed a robust TV and film career beginning in the early 1990s. He appeared in bit parts in popular series including “The Wonder Years” and “Roseanne” before a multi-episode arc in the early aughts on “Gideon’s Crossing.”

Meatier roles followed, including that of Jason Dean on “Charmed” in 2003, before he took on the role of smoldering Dr. Mark Sloan on Shondaland megahit “Grey’s Anatomy” on ABC, beginning in 2006.

Dane became a fixture of the medical melodrama from seasons 3 through 9, reprising the role one more time in 2021 during the long-running show’s 17th season.

During his tenure on “Grey’s,” Dane also appeared in several popular films, including “X-Men: The Last Stand,” “Marley & Me” and “Burlesque.”

In 2019, he took on the role of Cal Jacobs, the stern and standoffish father to Jacob Elordi’s neo-high school jock Nate on “Euphoria.” Dane reprised the role in the acclaimed series’ second season, and is listed as set to appear in the show’s long-awaited third and final season this spring.

Dane remained active until quite recently, appearing last fall in an episode of “Brilliant Minds, where he played a firefighter who suffered from ALS.

Showrunner Michael Grassi told Deadline at the time that Dane’s team reached out to say the actor was a fan of the show and would like to appear. Grassi, in turn a fan of Dane’s, said he was “so excited by the opportunity to tell a story with him.”

A ‘fight to the last breath’

Dane was open about living with ALS since he first announced his diagnosis in April 2025, and worked hard to advocate for further research into and assistance with neurodegenerative diseases.

In a statement at the time, Dane said that he felt “grateful” to have the support of his family by his side as they helped him navigate this “next chapter,” and that he was fortunate to be able to continue working as he was getting ready to return to the “Euphoria” set.

In June, during his first television interview since revealing his diagnosis, Dane opened up about some of the symptoms that led to the discovery of his diagnosis, telling ABC’s “Good Morning America” that it all started with “some weakness in my right hand.”

ALS progressively affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that make the muscles of both the upper and lower body work, according to the ALS Association, a non-profit organization that works to research the disease and offer resources to people living with it.

There is currently no known cure.

“At the end of the day, just, all I want to do is spend time with my family and work a little bit if I can,” he told ABC in June. “I don’t think this is the end of my story. I just don’t feel like, in my heart, I don’t feel like this is the end of me.”

Dane went on to advocate for legislation addressing research on neurodegenerative diseases.

In October, he traveled to Washington, DC with the nonprofit I AM ALS to advocate for additional research into ALS, as the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act, which was passed in 2021, had provided for five years of research into the disease, among other provisions, and was close to running out.

While in DC, Dane spoke about his hope for the future and how he hoped to see his two daughters grow up.

“I have two daughters at home. I want to see them, you know, graduate college, and get married and maybe have grandkids,” Dane said. “I want to be there for all that. So I’m going to fight to the last breath on this one.”

Dane was father to two teen daughters with actress Rebecca Gayheart.

