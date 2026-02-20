Trump immediately invokes alternative tariffs authority to reinstate 10% global levies

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Friday he’s immediately going to enact a 10% global tariff under a trade law known as Section 122 following the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling earlier in the day.

In a 6-3 decision, the justices found Trump lacked the authority to impose sweeping tariffs citing emergency economic authority.

But unlike the prior tariffs Trump imposed, the new levies can only be in place for a maximum of 150 days, barring congressional approval for an extension. Asked by a reporter whether Trump intends to keep that in effect indefinitely, he said, “We have a right to do pretty much what we want to do, but we’re going to charge it starting, effectively I think, it’s three days from now.”

Trump also told reporters he will be initiating several new investigations that are necessary precursors to imposing tariffs under a separate trade law known as Section 301.