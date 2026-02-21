EP Water inspires the next generation of engineers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Water hosted hundreds of families at the TecH2O Learning Center in far East El Paso Saturday.

The event highlights the utility's Engineering Department through the DiscoverE: Transform Your Future event.

It is usually held at the beginning of National Engineers Week with the goal to both celebrate the engineers that work at the utility to provide water services to the community and to engage future engineers.

EP Water partners with the American Council of Engineering Companies and offers various hands-on experiences for children and their parents to enjoy and learn about engineering.

Proceeds raised from the sales of food and drinks go towards benefiting two local non-profits.