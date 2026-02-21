Kelly Center for Hunger Relief announces new Executive Director

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief is under new leadership. George Acosta has been named the new Executive Director.

Acosta 15 years of experience in nonprofits and government organizations.

The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief posted that Acosta, "brings a strong track record of strategic growth, fundraising success, and sound fiscal management".

Acosta was the Director of Strategy and part of the Senior Leadership Team at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger helping with initiatives to strengthen food access to the area communities.