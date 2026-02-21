Parents and students attend YISD’s academic conference

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Ysleta Independent School District hosted parents for an academic conference to share the resources available to help students.

The school district showcased their state-of-the-art career center, spoke about the use of AI in modern classrooms, college opportunities and dealing with university expenses.

The event is something YISD Superintendent Xavier De La Torre says he hopes encourages community organizers and the school district can help students succeed together.

"We're actually hoping they become partners with the school district and that it does take civic leaders, business leaders, parents, teachers, it takes all of us to really create a student that's gonna be a problem solver, a critical thinker," said Dr. De La Torre.