Life without parole for man who shot and killed two neighbors

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A jury found Mario Lechuga Velazquez guilty of capital murder for the shooting death of Joseph Carter and James Burton back on October 13, 2023.

Velazquez will automatically be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The 70-year-old was also found guilty of aggravated assault for shooting at another neighbor who was standing by Burton on the day of the shooting.

Carton and Burton were cousins and lived in the lower valley along Parral Street.

During the trial security camera video showed Velazquez approach Carter who was in his yard across the street from Velazquez' home and shot him.

Carter was able to go into his home for help and Velazquez returned to his house.

Minutes later the video shows Velazquez walking out and crossing the street and then shooting Burton as he stood outside with another neighbor.

The jury also hear audio from 911 calls that were placed by Burton after he saw Velazquez with a gun. Burton is heard describing how Velazquez stood across the street before gunshot rang out. In the recording Burton could be heard screaming that he had been shot.

“Surveillance video showed that the Defendant's callous attack was premeditated and utterly without justification,” said District Attorney James Montoya. “We are grateful to the jury for their thoughtful deliberation and rejection of the Defendant's claim of self-defense. While nothing can undo the pain felt by the Carter and Burton families, today’s verdict ensures the Defendant will never step foot in free society again.”