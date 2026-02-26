4 measles cases confirmed in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) reports four confirmed cases of measles in the borderland.

The new cases include a man in his late 20s, a man in his 30s, and two women in their 30s with unknown vaccination statuses, according to DPH.

The health department said contract tracing has begun to identify exposures within the public and they will coordinate with community partners to prevent the spread of the viru.

These four cases are in addition to 13 confirmed cases reported to the DPH at East Camp Montana detention facility. The information on the detention center cases are reported through federal authorities.

"The City is sharing this information for regional awareness and will continue coordinating with federal partners as appropriate," said a release from the department of health.

Young adults are the population most affected by the virus as noted in a previous outbreak in El Paso. The current cases also involve young adults.

Health officials recommend that all young adults review their vaccination status for this and other diseases. Those who are not sure of their vaccinations, should schedule to receive one doe of the MMR vaccine.

Health experts say two doses of the MMR provide about 97-percent protection against the virus.