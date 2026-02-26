Annual Black History Month Parade and Festival
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Interclub Council (ICC) of El Paso hosts its annual Black History Month Parade and Festival, celebrating the achievements, culture, and contributions of Black Americans.
The purpose of the organization is to foster communication between members, share information and discuss community activities.
This year’s centennial-themed parade invites families, schools, churches, civic organizations, and local businesses to honor past and present trailblazers while uplifting today’s voices.
The parade takes place Saturday, February 28 starting at 10 a.m. at the intersection