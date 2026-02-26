Teen airlifted after reported “trauma call”

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) - A 14-year-old was found by emergency responders with a "gunshot wound" along Fuentes Lane in Vado Wednesday night, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office.

Crews with Doña Ana Fire Rescue were sent to the area about 7:15 p.m. after dispatch received a call about the injured teen boy. He was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office is investigating and stated "two individuals have been identified as persons of interest". Charges against the two are pending further investigation.

The Sheriff's Office says there is no threat to the public and they continue to investigate.