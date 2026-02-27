Office stays for children ends in New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) - The practice of placing children in the offices of the Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) for overnight stays has ended according to the Office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Those children that previously styed in CYFD officer are now in "safe and appropriate settings" after the agency created a new system for placing all children in their custody in a safe place.

"Every child in New Mexico deserves a safe place to sleep, a caring adult nearby, and a real shot at a better future,” Governor Lujan Grisham said. “We owed it to these kids to make it happen, and now overnight office stays for children in CYFD’s care are a thing of the past. I'm proud of CYFD's staff and every partner who stepped up to turn my executive order into reality."

This action is the result of an executive order signed by the governor on Jan. 19. It states that "no child in CYFD custody shall stay overnight in any CYFD office for any reason". The order becomes effect March 1.

Feb. 12 was the last day that children stayed overnight in a CYFD office. The order also provides for children and youth to be placed in areas that are designed to provide care and supervision for these children. Those areas include foster homes, kinship care, shelters, and transitional facilities.

The agency will work with other area agencies that serve the same population and community organizations for proper placements.

“We are deeply grateful to our staff who offered care and comfort to children staying in our offices — they are champions,” CYFD Acting Secretary Valerie Sandoval said. “We also are grateful to the many partners who have stepped up to help place children in safe and appropriate settings. We will continue collaborating with them to ensure that every child we engage with receives the care and services they deserve.”