Paving improvements to close Scenic Drive and McKelligon Canyon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The City of El Paso announced the closures of Scenic Drive and the road that leads to McKelligon Canyon as crews complete paving improvements.

The first closure is scheduled for Monday, March 2 through Friday, March 6 along Scenic Drive.

Crews will remove the existing pavement marking and prepare the surface to install new striping and add raised pavement markers. Parking outlines will also be updated to improve their visibility and aid traffic organization.

On Monday, March 23 McKelligon Canyon will close for striping and installation of raise pavement markers.

All motorists are asked to plan ahead to the closures and seek alternate routes. Access to these areas will resume once the improvement work is completed.