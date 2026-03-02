City Council votes to appeal Texas Gas Service rate case decision

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso City Council today authorized the City Attorney to appeal the recent Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) decision to approve the Texas Gas Service rate increase.

The city is asking for a rehearing with the RRC. The city said this motion "ensures the city is using every available legal avenue to challenge TGS rate case by appealing the RRC's final decision and asking the courts to review whether the decision complies with state law".

On Feb. 5 the RRC approved a rate hike that increases residential customers’ monthly bills by about $4, with some large residential clients seeing an increase of about $11. Customers would pay between $48 to $132 more a year under the new approved rate which apply to the current billing cycle.

The city said it is opposed to the rate increase and the utility's efforts to consolidate customers across the state into uniform pricing.

“Our vote and authorized action reflect what we have heard from residents,” said Mayor Renard U. Johnson. “People want a fair process and a fair outcome. We are requesting a rehearing, and we are prepared to appeal the RRC’s decision because we do not believe El Paso ratepayers should be asked to carry costs that do not belong to them.”