City of El Paso seeks rehearing on El Paso Electric rate case

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The City of El Paso filed a motion seeking a rehearing on the El Paso Electric rate case.

In February the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) approved a "lesser rate increase" than was requested by El Paso Electric.

The final customer impact is dependent on a final PUCT order that takes into account the ten changes to the final order based on staff recommendations. The final decision recommended a reduction of the base-rate revenue of approximately $60 million from the original request.

The city's motion focuses on two key issues for customers: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Transmission revenue credits and rate increase to residential class. The city is requesting that the PUCT reconsider how it treats FERC revenue credits to allow customers an "appropriate benefit and lower bills", according to a release by the City of El Paso

When EPE filed the rate increase case, they were seeking for all rate classes - which includes residential class - pay the full cost of service. The City is seeking to have the PUCT reconsider the residential rate decision.

“We are using every step available to push for the strongest customer protections possible and to make sure customers receive the full benefit of credits and allocations that can reduce bills,” said City Attorney Karla Nieman.