Last remaining Glamour Shots in the world closes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The family of Leonora "Leo" Campbell announced that the photography studio that captured the memories of El Paso has officially closed it's doors.

Leo as she was known by the thousands of high school seniors, graduates, mothers, daughters and other members of the community who visited her studio for pampering and a shot of "Glamour" closed the last Glamour Shots location in the world.

The family said, "After more than 35 years of pouring her heart into her business and into this community, this decision did not come lightly. It is bittersweet. But sometimes, the strongest thing you can do is choose to slow down and take care of yourself, and that is what this season calls for."

The family shared that Campbell made the difficult decision to focus on her health and well-being, asking for respect for their privacy as "our family walks through this new season".

Glamour Shots was open for over 35 years.