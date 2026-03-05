2 more measles cases reported

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two additional cases of measles have been confirmed by the City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH).

This brings the total reported to the city up to six cases. The two new cases are males in their 30s with unknown vaccination status, according to public health officials.

The DPH is conducting contact tracing in an attempt to identify potential exposure within the community.

There are also two cases being reported, one case is in the El Paso County Downtown jail and the other is at Camp East Montana. The detention facility total is up to 14 with this latest report.

Public health officials recommend the public review their vaccination records and if they do not have a record of having received the MMR vaccine to get vaccinated.

Two doses of the MMR provides 97% protection against the highly contagious virus, according to health officials.

The DPH offers walk-in immunizations at the following locations, Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Lower Valley Community Clinic: 9341 Alameda Ave.

9341 Alameda Ave. Henderson Community Clinic: 721 S. Mesa St.

721 S. Mesa St. Northeast Community Clinic: 9566 Railroad Dr.

9566 Railroad Dr. Westside Community Clinic: 7380 Remcon Cir.

Common symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes. Some may experience a rash on the face which spreads down the body. Individuals with measles can be contagious four days before to four days after the rash first appears.

The virus is spread through coughing and sneezing and remains airborne for up to two hours.

Unvaccinated individuals, those who traveled to areas with an active measles outbreak, and those who are immunocompromised are most of risk of getting measles.

To access the City's measles dashboard and the most updated information on confirmed case you can access the dashboard at EPHealth.com .