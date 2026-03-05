Skip to Content
Dow plunges 900 points, oil prices continue to rise

NEW YORK, New York (KVIA) - Oil prices rose as traders react to a possible prolonged blockade at the Strait of Hormuz, according to the latest economic reports.

The Strait of Hormuz is the major trading route for about one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

Experts say the turmoil in the market is a response to the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran this past weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 908 points, almost 2% as the S&P fell 1% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.9% as the war with Iran escalated and the oil prices rose. U.S. crude oil prices hit $79, the highest level since June 2025.

Yvonne Suarez

