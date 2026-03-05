High school senior earns competitive military scholarship

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - An exciting day for one Transmountain Early College High School senior after she is presented with one of the most competitive military scholarships in the nation.

Faith Jeon earned the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps National Full Ride Scholarship.

It Is a highly selective award that is only granted to 14 students across the region.

Jeon said that her dad being away from the military has taught her to be strong.

"That also taught me a lot of resilience and, overcoming adversity. And, even if you don't have those experiences, like being sure of yourself and knowing who you are and having that mindset will definitely help you out," said Jeon.

Jeon plans to attend Rice University to study political science.