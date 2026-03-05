Michael Martinez appointed as Assistant Vice President for Regional Innovation & Partnerships at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The University of Texas at El Paso announced the appointment of Michael Martinez as the Assistant Vice President for Regional Innovation and Partnerships.

Martinez will be develop partnerships with state and local government representatives on research that affects the borderland.

UTEP said Martinez is "a seasoned public-sector executive, and UTEP alumnus" and his appointment is effective as of Jan. 5, 2026. He has 15 years of experience across municipal and county government areas.

“Michael understands the needs of local government and will help us build partnerships for externally funded research that can help the region,” UTEP President Heather Wilson said. “We want to do things together that UTEP can’t do alone and this position will help us do that.”

Martinez recently served as the deputy city manager for the Village of Ruidoso overseeing operations that included economic development, housing, planning and zoning.

He was also the city manager for the City of Sunland Park and served in other capacities in El Paso.