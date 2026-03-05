Noem thanks President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem thanked President Trump in a post on her social media account.

It read in part, "Thank you @potus Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. @secrubio and @secwar are incredible leaders and I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren."

Trump had announced Thursday morning that Senator Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma would take over as the Secretary of Homeland Security effective on March 31.

The president said that Mullin's more than a decade experience serving in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate would work "tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country".

Trump thanked Noem for her service at Homeland.