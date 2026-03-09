Skip to Content
Fire burns abandoned farm

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) - The Juarez Fire Department responded to a fire along a river strip near an abandoned farm in Juarez.

The flames could be seen from across the border by UTEP.

The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. at Mochis Street and Veracruz St.

Fire fighters say garbage and weeds are burning. No word yet on what caused the fire.

So far no injuries have been reported.

