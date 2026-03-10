Skip to Content
Top Stories

Mobile home fire in Socorro

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 5:22 AM
Published 5:20 AM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA)- Fire crews in Socorro responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened near Jo Way and Supima Road just off of Horizon Blvd.

ABC-7 has reached out to the City of Socorro for more information.

This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Joseph Montero

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.