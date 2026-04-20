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Texas Agriculture Commissioner warns about New World screwworm moving closer to border

KVIA
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Published 4:23 PM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said Monday New World screwworm is moving closer to the state. Miller's warning comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a case in Nuevo León, Mexico, just 60 miles from the Texas border.

NWS is a flesh-eating parasite that poses a risk to livestock. It previously caused a livestock crossing in Santa Teresa to shut down, impacting cattle imports.

Commissioner Miller said the latest case falls within the current sterile fly dispersal zone, which was made to combat NWS. He said the USDA is working with Mexican authorities to track and respond to any cases.

"When it comes to protecting our livestock industry we must go on offense," Commissioner Miller said in a statement. "That means ramping up surveillance, tightening coordination at the border, and making absolutely certain every available resource is deployed to stop this dangerous pest."

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Gabrielle Lopez

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