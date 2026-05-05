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FDA blocked publication of COVID, shingles vaccine research findings

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Published 4:42 PM

By Arthur Jones II
May 5, 2026, 3:20 PM

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) blocked the publication of studies that tracked the safety of the COVID-19 and shingles vaccines.

"The studies were withdrawn because the authors drew broad conclusions that were not supported by the underlying data,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services told ABC News. "The FDA acted to protect the integrity of its scientific process and ensure that any work associated with the agency meets its high standards."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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