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Former Fort Bliss soldier sentenced 20 years in prison for crash that killed engaged couple

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Published 3:30 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, a former Fort Bliss soldier was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly crash that killed a couple in Far East El Paso nearly two years ago.

On April 29, Juan Francisco Del Valle pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

In Wednesday's sentencing, Judge Selena Solis sentenced Del Valle to serve 20 years concurrently for each count of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, which is the maximum punishment.

Fort Bliss said Del Valle was assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.

28-year-old Dalia Olivas and 29-year-old Rick Ballard died in the crash, which happened on the corner of Rojas Drive and Eastlake Boulevard in November 2024.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Ballard died at the crash scene. Olivas died to her injuries at a hospital.

The couple was engaged at the time. Olivas used to teach English at Triumph High School in West El Paso.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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